NEW TONIGHT: DC’s Stargirl – “Summer School: Chapter Two”

Watch a new episode of DC's Stargirl tonight at 7PM on your local Montgomery CW!
Janae Smith,
Posted:
Updated:

by Janae Smith

UNEXPECTED ARRIVALS — Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house.  Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat (Luke Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake).  Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion.  Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star.

Watch a new episode of DC’s Stargirl tonight at 7PM on your local Montgomery CW!

Cw Lgo

Categories: Programming

Related Posts