Pay It Forward: Brenda Peacock of Troy

by Ellis Eskew

Several years ago, Brenda Peacock started painting angels to sell.

“We had a local child that had cancer that I did a little fundraising for. After that, I thought that worked pretty good, I need to keep this up,” said Peacock.

And she did keep it up.

Painting angels would soon become her mission.

Helping to end children’s cancer would become her goal as she raises money for St. Jude Childen’s Hospital.

“If we could just eradicate children’s cancer– wow, you know? And who knows? We may do it. One dollar we make with these angels may be the breaking point on one cancer that they couldn’t cure, so we’re going to send these dollars as long as we can,” said Peacock.

Her friend Carolyn Powell nominated Brenda for this award.

“I’ve known her since I was 13-years-old. I was the maid of honor in her wedding. Life takes you in different directions. You get married and have children, but we’ve always been able to reconnect and pick right up where we left off. She’s truly a humble, Godly woman,” said Powell.