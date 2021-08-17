Pike County Schools to Close Friday Due to COVID-19 Cases; Deep Cleaning Scheduled

In an announcement on social media, Pike County Schools will be closed on Friday due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The announcement says all schools will undergo deep cleaning and sanitization beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

The announcement says extracurricular and scheduled co-curricular activities may continue Friday and through the weekend unless they are limited by COVID restrictions.

Regular bus routes will not be run. However, bus routes for all Academy and Dual Enrollment programs will run as scheduled. Students dual enrolled in a post-secondary institution should attend their classes Friday.

Classes will resume Monday, August 23. The announcement says that as noted in the published school calendar, Monday will be a Virtual Learning Day. Students are expected to fully participate in live online sessions and complete all schoolwork assigned by teachers through Schoology.

Directions and the schedules for student participation in the Virtual Learning Day will be forthcoming from the schools.

According to the Pike County Schools dashboard, there are at least 26 COVID-19 cases in the schools, leading to the quarantine of 126. The quarantine number is 5% of the total enrollment.

Pike County Schools began the school year on August 9. Face masks are required.