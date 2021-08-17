Pine Hill Police: Boyfriend Shoots Girlfriend and Her Cousin

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

One man is behind bars tonight — and two women are hurt — in a shooting at a Pine Hill apartment complex.

Twenty-four year old Courtney Anderson of Pine Hill — is facing multiple charges following a shooting Saturday evening at Peachtree Apartments.

“Two counts of attempted murder. He’ll be charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.”

Pine Hill Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says Anderson was dating one of the victims. And the shooting stemmed from an argument between the couple from earlier that day.

“Left him there at the Peachtree Apartments. Went to pick up her cousin and they later came back. At some point both females got out of the, exited the vehicle. And they had some words and then shots was fired,” said Gailes.

Shots that left a bullet hole in one apartment window. And has one resident concerned about the safety of his young son — and the other kids who live there.

“I’m thinking about his future,” said Tarras Marzette.

“Stop the violence. Cause we all need to get along and live. So, these kids can have a future.”

Anderson is being held in the Clarke County Jail — on $175,000 dollars bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information — call the Pine Hill Police Department — at (334) 963-4351.