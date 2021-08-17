Prattville Police Arrest Man on Domestic Violence Assault Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say they have arrested a man on a domestic violence assault charge.

Police say on Friday, they responded to 257 Hwy 82 Bypass E. in Prattville on an assault call. Police arrested Michael Slayton. Police say the victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for emergency treatment and is in critical condition.

Slayton is being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $150,000.00 cash bond. Police say other charges may follow.