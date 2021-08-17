Tallassee Close Contact Plan for New School Year

by Carrington Cole

Alabama schools are starting a new school year while the battle against COVID continues. Geneva County schools have already had to send home 400 students who came into contact with infected classmates. As Tallassee City Schools prepare for their first day back tomorrow, students and teachers are reminded to keep their distance from one another.

The City of Tallassee requires all students and teacher to wear masks inside school property while maintaining a 3-foot distance. Using the same protocols that they had last year, the Tallassee schools will be cleaned every day once the students and teachers leave the building. If a student is positive with COVID, all students and teachers who came into contact with them will be sent home for a 15 day quarantine period.

Tallassee City School Superintendent, Dr. Brock Nolin, had this to say about their Close Contact Plan, “Maintaining that 3 foot distance is imperative and in that setting we should be okay. We start school actually tomorrow. We’re continuing our protocols from last year with our fogging of buildings at night, we’re cleaning our buses, we’ll make sure that all of our surfaces are wiped down and so all the protocols that were established last year, we’re continuing this year.”

While in quarantine, students will not fall behind in their classes since Tallassee is a 1:1 district which provides all students with Apple IPads for online learning. They also have started using Google Classroom to help students learn better while not in school.

Children younger than 12 years old are still unable to get the vaccine but are encouraged to come back to school for face-to-face learning. All students who test positive for COVID are required to stay home and the school needs to be alerted.