U.S. Rep. Sewell Announces John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced the introduction of HR 4 — the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — Tuesday in Selma.

Sewell hosted a press conference at the foot of the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge — to make the announcement.

She says more restrictive voter laws are being implemented around the country — so politicians can control who gets elected — instead voters.

Sewell says HR 4 would restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

And ensure that every American citizen has an equal right to the ballot box.

“We hear the American people when they say that they want to make sure that their vote counts. I want to make sure. We all should want to make sure that every vote counts,” said Sewell.

“At the end of the day, when we restrict access to the ballot box, we’re restricting the ability of the people to elect their own officers, their own elected officials. And that’s unfair.”

Sewell says the House will likely consider the bill for passage next week.