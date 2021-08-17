UAB Health System to Require Employees to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

A major Alabama employer says it will require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System announced that both employees and others working in its hospitals and clinics must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12.

The requirement affects 16,000 employees.

Meanwhile, communities large and small are canceling events because of the new outbreak and more schools are requiring face masks.

With about 11,800 dead of COVID-19 in the state, Alabama has the 16th worse death rate in the nation. It’s last nationally for getting its residents fully vaccinated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)