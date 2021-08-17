UPDATE: Police Identify Two Selma Men Shot in Troy; One Man Was Killed

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police have now identified two men from Selma who were shot late Saturday night. One of the men died of his injuries.

Police say at around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the 100 Block of West Fairview Street on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Ryan Gerrod Snell of Selma. He later died at Troy Regional Medical Center.

A second gunshot victim, 22-year-old Henry William Hicks of Selma, was treated and released from the hospital.

Troy police ask that anyone with information about this shooting to call them at (334) 566-0500.