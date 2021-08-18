Alabama Author Previews New Book Written about Civil Rights Trail

by Carrington Cole

A local author is having a book signing this week, which includes a lot about Alabama’s history.

Alabama Tourism Department Director, Lee Sentell, is the author of “The Official United States Civil Rights Trail” and will be signing copies of his book at Books-A-Million in Eastchase August 19th from 4 – 7pm. Lee has been on a national tour promoting his book by going to significant cities that are featured in his book. “The U.S. Civil Rights Trail” book captures 120 landmarks in 15 states where travelers can learn the story of the foot soldiers and civil rights movements that changed our world. Lee wants fellow Montgomery citizens to read his book and feel connected to the history in a personal way.

Lee Sentell had this to say about why he wrote this book: “One of the reasons that we thought it was necessary to have a book like this is because Civil Rights history is really not taught even in Alabama schools and so we picked 14 cities that have the most Civil Rights history and the museums and the churches because after all this is a tourism promotion its not just history.”

Art Meripol is the photographer for all of the pictures in the book. Lee Sentell will also be at the Books-A-Million in Birmingham August 20th for another book signing event.