Alabama National Guard Soldier from Montgomery Dies on Active Duty

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama National Guard has announced that a soldier from Montgomery who was part of the 2025th Transportation Company, 711th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 122nd Troop Command, has died while on active duty.

Sgt. Kellice Armstrong, 49, died Saturday while deployed in support of the Southwest Border mission. Armstrong joined the Alabama Army National Guard in 2006.

His awards and decorations included the Army Achievement Medal (3), Army Good Conduct Medal (2), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon (2).

The soldier’s death is under investigation, according to the Alabama National Guard.