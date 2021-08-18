COVID-19 Case Forces Goshen at Holtville Football Game to Be Cancelled

by Alabama News Network Staff

Friday’s season-opening football game between Goshen and Holtville has been canceled, due to a COVID-19 case on the Goshen football team.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Pike County Schools is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Goshen is part of that school system. Schools will be closed Friday for deep cleaning that will last through the weekend, with students reporting for a day of virtual learning on Monday.

The game was to be played at Holtville. Holtville football coach Jason Franklin has told Alabama News Network that his team will play Shelby County in a Jamboree instead.

Franklin says the game won’t be made up because the teams don’t have the same open dates.