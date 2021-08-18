Elmore County Schools to Require Face Masks for Most Students, Employees

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis says face masks will now be required for most students and staff due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, he says the number of student COVID-19 cases across Elmore County increased significantly this week along with the number positive cases for employees.

He says for this reason and to avoid having to shift to a virtual platform, Elmore County Schools will require masks starting Thursday for all employees and grades 3-12.

Dennis says school personnel will provide masks to those students who fail to bring them.

He says the school system encourages people to wear masks at extracurricular activities as well, even in outdoor venues.

He says the goal is to allow students to have the opportunity to attend school in person and the school system needs cooperation to continue to make it happen.