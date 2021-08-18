Feeling The Heat!

by Shane Butler

The hot and humid days of August are in full force. 90 plus degree heat is likely through the weekend into all of next week. Nothing unusual about it and its what we expect this time of the year. Some relief from the heat will come from afternoon showers and storms. There’s a little better chance for these Friday and Saturday. Temps will come down a bit due to clouds and rain activity. The break in the heat doesn’t last long at all. We’re back into the mid and possibly upper 90s Sunday and the early half of next week.

In the tropics, we have two systems we’re tracking. They’re hurricane Grace and tropical storm Henri. Neither of these tropical systems will be a threat to our area. Grace heads towards Mexico and Henri goes northward and could threaten the northeastern U.S. early next week.