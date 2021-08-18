Montgomery Man Charged with Capital Murder, Assaults

by Alabama News Network Staff



Montgomery police say they have charged a man with capital murder, first degree assault and two counts of second degree assault.

Police say 23-year-old Brandon Jenkins of Montgomery is a suspect in the July 28th shooting death of 25-year-old Kashea Green of Montgomery. She was killed on Rosa Parks Avenue.

He was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and then put in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other details.