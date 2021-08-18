Montgomery Man Charged with Capital Murder, Assaults

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff


Montgomery police say they have charged a man with capital murder, first degree assault and two counts of  second degree assault.  

Police say 23-year-old Brandon  Jenkins of Montgomery is a suspect in the July 28th shooting death of 25-year-old Kashea Green of  Montgomery. She was killed on Rosa Parks Avenue.

He was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S.  Marshals Task Force and then put in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. 

Police have released no other details.

Categories: Crime, Montgomery, News
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts