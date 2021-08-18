Nearly 200 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 at Elmore Correctional Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

Nearly 200 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Elmore Correctional Facility after prison officials conducted mass testing in the wake of an outbreak.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said that all Elmore Correctional Facility inmates not currently exhibiting symptoms were tested last week. Out of the 960 asymptomatic inmates, 191 tested positive for COVID-19.

The prison system said the testing was done as a precautionary measure in response to a recent increase in cases at the prison, which is located in the town of Elmore in Elmore County.

ADOC says 11 inmates at the Draper Quarantine Intake Facility have tested positive, as well as 1 inmate at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio.

1,901 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among Alabama’s prison population, 224 of which remain active.

ADOC is in the process of offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to inmates who wish to receive a vaccine.

