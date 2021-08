by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police are searching for a suspect in several car break-ins.

Police say they have 18 warrants for Deandrian Marquel Martin in the break-ins, which happened over the summer in residential neighborhoods.

Police say more charges may be filed.

If you have information on him or know where he can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.