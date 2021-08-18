Prattville YMCA Hosts Annual Sink-A-Palooza

by Mattie Davis

The Prattville YMCA hosted its annual Sink-A-Palooza fundraiser at the Willis Bradford branch to raise money for the “Coach a Child” campaign.

Boat teams floated around the YMCA’s pool while family, friends, coworkers, and community members donated money to sink their ship. Funds go to the “Coach a Child” campaign which provides YMCA services to under privileged local youth. The campaign has supported nearly 25,000 kids since its inception.

The event is organized by the YMCA Emerging Leaders