Shootout Suspect Points Out Bail Bond Problem in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two men were arrested following a weekend shootout in Dallas County. Now one of them says… the judicial system needs to be fixed.

Fifty-seven year old William Tippett of Plantersville is facing a charge of Shooting-into-an-Occupied Dwelling — for his involvement in a shootout in Burnsville Sunday evening.

Tippett says he was defending himself — after being shot at — by a man who should have already been in jail.

“I want to know why they keep letting him out? Why?” he said.

Forty-four year old Jackob Wright of Burnsville is charged with Attempted-Murder and Shooting-into-an-occupied-vehicle.

Tippett says Wright threatened his life — and the life of his two young sons. So, he went over to Wright’s house — to confront him.

“He said hold on. And then the next thing I know, he’s out the door. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. You see my car? It’s got seven bullet holes in it. It’s riddled with bullets,” said Tippett.

Wright was out on bond on a kidnapping charge — at the time of the shootout.

“If he’d have been in jail, he wouldn’t be putting holes in the side of some body’s car. Something has got to be done about a situation like this. These bond people, they’ll do anything to get a dollar bill,” said Donald Cochran.

The 83 year old Bibb County says he gave Wright a truck — to do some work on his property in nearby Chilton County.

But when he went to pick up the truck — Wright wouldn’t give it back.

He claimed — Wright pulled out a gun — and held him there at gunpoint against his will — for over an hour.

“Scared as all get out,” said Cochran.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both incidents.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says he’s going to start pushing for cash bonds in some cases.

“These bondsmen are getting people out for two or three hundred dollars down and fifty dollars a month,” Granthum said.

“If we can get these judges to start implementing these cash bonds, we’ll be able to hold them and make sure they show back up at court.”

Wright is being held in the Dallas County Jail — without bond tonight.

While Tippett’s bond has been set at $30,000 dollars.