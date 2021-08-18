State Wants 3 Years in Jail for Ousted Alabama Sheriff

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Alabama prosecutors say a longtime sheriff removed from office after being convicted of theft and ethics violations should spend three years in jail.

The state attorney general’s office says Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely also should be required to pay $14,000 in fines and restitution.

They also say he should serve two years on probation following his release from custody.

The sentencing recommendation came in a request filed Monday by the state. The defense has yet to make its recommendations. A sentencing hearing is set for Friday in Athens. Blakely was convicted of theft and ethics violations earlier this month.

