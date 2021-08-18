Typical August Pattern Setting In; Hot and Stormy!

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: It has been a beautiful, blue sky start to Wednesday as we say goodbye to Tropical Storm Fred. Temperatures will be back on the rise, with most of the area in the mid 90s today. Rain chances seem to be staying somewhat low, and our model data indicates that only a couple of isolated showers and storms are possible today. Most places will not see any rain.

TONIGHT/BISCUITS: Clouds are expected to build from the west as the day progresses, bringing with it isolated showers and storms. By the start of the Biscuits game at 6:35, clouds will become a little more numerous throughout the game. High resolution model data is hinting at the chance for an isolated shower just north of Montgomery around 8 or 8:30 tonight, so a lightning delay may be in play. It appears as the storm will not impact downtown Montgomery, but this is not a guarantee, as that was just a single model run. Expect lows tonight in the low to mid 70s, and as the clouds build, muggy conditions could exist.

TOMORROW: Another typical August day is expected tomorrow, with highs in the mid 90s, with a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. A Heat Advisory may be needed, as heat indices could soar well over 100.

8 DAY: The next several days are going to look very similar; very hot with the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The start of next week looks to be even hotter, as high temperatures could near 100 without the heat index. Heat indices for these days could approach 110-115.

TROPICS: While the tropics are currently active, nothing is expected to impact our area or the United States. However, as we are approaching late August and September, the potential for a more active tropics is present.

There are currently two storms in the Atlantic: Hurricane Grace, which is expected to impact the Yucatan Peninsula, and Tropical Storm Henri, which is not expected to impact land at all.