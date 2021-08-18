U.S. Health Officials Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for Everyone

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. health officials have announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling.

The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top health authorities, calls for booster doses eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The booster doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

Federal health officials said that vaccinated Americans will need to get booster shots eight months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Federal health officials expect a booster will also be needed for Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine, though more data on that shot is expected in the coming weeks.

