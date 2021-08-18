Union Springs Man Killed in Montgomery Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a man from Union Springs Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Birmingham Highway near Trinity Road.

Police say 84-year-old Joe Caldwell, who was driving a 1998 Dodge Caravan, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle, 2014 Volvo 6×4, was not hurt.