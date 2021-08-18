Wetumpka High School Football Team Set To Play At New Complex For Season Opener

by Mattie Davis

After about four years of anticipation, the Wetumpka Indians High School football team will take to new turf this season with the new $6 million complex on Highway 14 finally complete.

The Indians will open their season against the Prattville Lions but this time with state of the art turf, lighting, stands, sounds systems, press boxes, and more. The project was set to be complete before last season but was delayed because of the pandemic. It is just one aspect of the city’s major development happening on the Highway 14 bypass, including new soccer fields and a splash pad.

The old stadium, Hohenberg Field, served the school for over 100 years.