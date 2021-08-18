What the Tech? How to Clean Your Phone with Ultraviolet Light

by Alabama News Network Staff

As the Delta Variant surges and as kids go back to school and many parents return to the office, keeping germs and bacteria away is a priority.

We’re all familiar with the statistics that reveal smartphones are dirtier than a public toilet. That’s largely due to the fact people take their phones into the bathroom and rarely disinfect it.

Cleaning a smartphone can be challenging and a little worrisome. While phones today are water repellent and can stand a splash by the pool or even a quick drop in water, putting a chemical on the screen can cause damage and permanent dullness.

One alternative is using UV-C light.

PhoneSoap is a case that zaps phones and other objects so that the UV-C light can kill bacteria and germs. The National Academies of Sciences Engineering and Medicine said ultraviolet light has been shown to quickly inactivate the novel

coronavirus.

PhoneSoap is a gadget that uses UV-C light to disinfect smartphones and other small items such as keys and smartwatches.

To use it, you simply place the device in the PhoneSoap case and close it for about 10 minutes. A light on top of the case illuminates and will turn off when the phone is disinfected. PhoneSoap 3 has standard and USB-C ports to charge the phone as it’s being cleaned.

While the PhoneSoap device is safe for smartphones it can cause damage to eyes and skin. PhoneSoap and UV-C light are proven to kill 99.99% of germs such as E. coli, Salmonella, Staph, Influenza, H1N1, and other bacteria.

UV-C will not remove smudges or fingerprints on a smartphone screen so how do you get rid of those?

Apple revised its recommendations on cleaning device screens and now says it is okay to use alcohol wipes of 70% isopropyl alcohol and even Clorox wipes provided the wipes do not contain bleach. Bleach might rid your phone of germs but it will also damage the screen.

Look for the ingredient sodium hypochlorite on the label. If it is listed on the wipes do not use it on a smartphone.

You can also mix your own cleaning solution by combining alcohol and water and using a cloth to gently rub-down the phone and the screen. Be sure to wipe down the case as it carries germs and bacteria.

Also, be careful that liquid does not get inside the phone through the charging port or through any cracks in the screen or back.

One doctor told me germs and viruses can be easily spread by allowing someone else to use your phone. If someone does use your phone, disinfect it before using it again yourself.