by Shane Butler



We’re in a weather pattern that supports hot and humid conditions along with rounds of rain and storms. Temps will continue to manage upper 80s to lower 90s through Saturday. A good supply of moisture over us will fuel those afternoon storms. Any will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. We expect this to be the trend through Saturday afternoon. An area of high pressure will begin building mover over us Sunday and become stronger going into next week. As a result, there will be lots more sunshine and fewer storms. Temps respond with highs back in the mid to upper 90s early next week.