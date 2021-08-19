ASU Soccer: Alabama State opens regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champion Alabama State soccer team opens the 2021 fall season on the road against Winthrop on Friday night on ESPN+. The game will be the first of two on the road in South Carolina for the Lady Hornets over the weekend, facing Presbyterian on Sunday afternoon.
GAME INFORMATION
Kick: 7:00 pm (est)
Site: Rock Hill, S.C. / Eagle Field
SERIES HISTORY
History: 0-0
Last Meeting: First meeting
GAME NOTES
- Alabama State was picked to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship with eight first-place votes.
- The Lady Hornets won the regular season and tournament championship last season – their third in five years – and are looking to become the third team to repeat, and the first since they accomplished the feat in 2016 and 2017.
- McKenna Wiscombe (Orem, Utah) was named Preseason Second Team All-SWAC, after she tied for the team lead in scoring, and was second in the conference, with 17 total points. She finished the season with seven goals, including four game-winners.
- Alabama State must replace all-conference performers GK Madison Roop (SWAC Goalkeeper of the Year), D Ashley Thomas (SWAC Defender of the Year), D Mercedes Padilla (2018 SWAC Defender of the Year), F Teaggan Ilela (two-time All-SWAC), and D Mckenna Lupori (SWAC All-Tournament) among others.
- Kassandra Schoen (St. Michaels, Minn.) returns for her sophomore season after finishing third on the team in scoring with 11 points, including five goals as a true freshman.
- Isabella Beortegui (Santa Ana, Calif.) scored a pair of goals in the exhibition contest against Troy last week off of assists from Paige Patton (Kent, Wash.) and Camila Jimenez (Weston, Fla.).
- Sheila Sanchez (Castellon, Spain) recorded eight saves in the exhibition loss to Troy, playing all 90 minutes in goal.
- Alabama State started four newcomers in the exhibition contest against Troy including MF Katherine Nedved (Chandler, Ariz.), Jimenez, D Madison Tyler (Maricopa, Ariz.), GK Sanchez.
- The Lady Hornets also started F Schoen, F Wiscombe, F Beortegui, MF Grace Norbury (Melbourne, Australia), D Kristin Thomas (Watkinsville, Ga.), D Kayleigh O’Neal (San Diego, Calif.), and D Patton.
- Alabama State begins the year with 11 newcomers, including both goalkeepers.
- The Lady Hornets played the exhibition contest without returners Mary Martin Mooneyham (Montgomery, Ala.) and Janae Brown (Orlando, Fla.).