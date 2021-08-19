ASU Soccer: Alabama State opens regular season on the road against Winthrop Friday night

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champion Alabama State soccer team opens the 2021 fall season on the road against Winthrop on Friday night on ESPN+. The game will be the first of two on the road in South Carolina for the Lady Hornets over the weekend, facing Presbyterian on Sunday afternoon.

GAME INFORMATION

Kick: 7:00 pm (est)

Site: Rock Hill, S.C. / Eagle Field

Watch Live (ESPN+)

Live Stats

Game Notes

SERIES HISTORY

History: 0-0

Last Meeting: First meeting

GAME NOTES

Alabama State was picked to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship with eight first-place votes.

The Lady Hornets won the regular season and tournament championship last season – their third in five years – and are looking to become the third team to repeat, and the first since they accomplished the feat in 2016 and 2017.

McKenna Wiscombe (Orem, Utah) was named Preseason Second Team All-SWAC, after she tied for the team lead in scoring, and was second in the conference, with 17 total points. She finished the season with seven goals, including four game-winners.

(Orem, Utah) was named Preseason Second Team All-SWAC, after she tied for the team lead in scoring, and was second in the conference, with 17 total points. She finished the season with seven goals, including four game-winners. Alabama State must replace all-conference performers GK Madison Roop (SWAC Goalkeeper of the Year), D Ashley Thomas (SWAC Defender of the Year), D Mercedes Padilla (2018 SWAC Defender of the Year), F Teaggan Ilela (two-time All-SWAC), and D Mckenna Lupori (SWAC All-Tournament) among others.

(SWAC Goalkeeper of the Year), D (SWAC Defender of the Year), D (2018 SWAC Defender of the Year), F (two-time All-SWAC), and D (SWAC All-Tournament) among others. Kassandra Schoen (St. Michaels, Minn.) returns for her sophomore season after finishing third on the team in scoring with 11 points, including five goals as a true freshman.

(St. Michaels, Minn.) returns for her sophomore season after finishing third on the team in scoring with 11 points, including five goals as a true freshman. Isabella Beortegui (Santa Ana, Calif.) scored a pair of goals in the exhibition contest against Troy last week off of assists from Paige Patton (Kent, Wash.) and Camila Jimenez (Weston, Fla.).

(Santa Ana, Calif.) scored a pair of goals in the exhibition contest against Troy last week off of assists from (Kent, Wash.) and (Weston, Fla.). Sheila Sanchez (Castellon, Spain) recorded eight saves in the exhibition loss to Troy, playing all 90 minutes in goal.

(Castellon, Spain) recorded eight saves in the exhibition loss to Troy, playing all 90 minutes in goal. Alabama State started four newcomers in the exhibition contest against Troy including MF Katherine Nedved (Chandler, Ariz.), Jimenez, D Madison Tyler (Maricopa, Ariz.), GK Sanchez.

(Chandler, Ariz.), Jimenez, D (Maricopa, Ariz.), GK Sanchez. The Lady Hornets also started F Schoen, F Wiscombe, F Beortegui, MF Grace Norbury (Melbourne, Australia), D Kristin Thomas (Watkinsville, Ga.), D Kayleigh O’Neal (San Diego, Calif.), and D Patton.

(Melbourne, Australia), D (Watkinsville, Ga.), D (San Diego, Calif.), and D Patton. Alabama State begins the year with 11 newcomers, including both goalkeepers.

The Lady Hornets played the exhibition contest without returners Mary Martin Mooneyham (Montgomery, Ala.) and Janae Brown (Orlando, Fla.).

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University soccer, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateWSC (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.