ASU Still Planning Labor Day Classic Events Despite Other Cancellations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University is moving ahead with events to celebrate the 2021 Labor Day Classic, which is part of the HBCU Classic Weekend. Earlier this week, the City of Montgomery canceled HBCU Classic Weekend events that were to be held at city facilities.

“We have only had to postpone one event, the Bama State MusicFest, due to the city’s announcement of the suspension of the use of city facilities because of the increase of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery and the state of Alabama,” ASU Executive Director of Advancement Initiatives Jennifer Anderson said in a statement.

ASU plans to move forward with the rest of the Labor Day Classic calendar of events that includes tailgating, a pre-game block party featuring live entertainment and the Hornet Walk for the ASU football team and the Mighty Marching Hornets.

“We will also have the ribbon cutting for the Whataburger Resource Room, an HBCU Panel Discussion, the NAA Golf Tournament and a list of activities just for our students,” Anderson said.

One of the highlights of the week will be the 2021 President’s Gala at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Convention Center. The evening’s entertainment includes award-winning R&B group, Silk, and Montgomery’s popular band, Souled Out.

“We’re proud that the ASU President’s Gala has become one of Montgomery’s premier events,” said President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “It is a signature event of Labor Day Classic week, and we’re bringing it back with extra COVID-19 protocols in place for the protection of our guests and employees. The Gala is our opportunity to show our gratitude and to recognize those who have supported the University and our students over the past year.”

Organizers say that while some Labor Day Classic events are specifically for ASU students, others are open to the public. The University will require recommended COVID-19 protocols for all events, including wearing masks and conducting temperature checks.

The Labor Day Classic features Alabama State hosting Miles College at the ASU Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The HBCU Classic Weekend will also feature the Red Tails Classic between Tuskegee and Fort Valley State at Cramton Bowl on Sunday, Sept. 5.