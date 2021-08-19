ASU Volleyball: Lady Hornets picked to finish second in SWAC preseason order of finish

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Alabama State volleyball team was picked to finish atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference as announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon, voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Winners of six of the last eight conference titles, including four consecutive before missing last season, the Lady Hornets were picked to finish second this upcoming season behind rival Alabama A&M, who received eight first place votes.

Jackson State follows the Hornets in the order, voted to finish third, while Prairie View and new members Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M round out the top six teams.

The bottom half of the poll includes Arkansas-Pine Bluff at seven, followed by Alcorn State, Grambling, Southern, Texas Southern and Mississippi Valley State to round out spots 8-12 respectively.

The Lady Hornets will then return to Lockhart Gymnasium for the first time since 2019, opening a three-match home stint, hosting rival Alabama A&M on September 24, followed by Mississippi Valley and Jackson State on October 3 and 4 respectively.

**Admission is free to all Alabama State home volleyball matches in Lockhart Gymnasium, with the Alabama State campus remaining mask-mandatory moving into the fall season.

Predicted Order of Finish

Alabama A&M- 208 (8) Alabama State- 204 (1) Jackson State- 197 (7) Prairie View A&M- 165 (1) Bethune-Cookman- 137 (1) Florida A&M 133 Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 125 Alcorn State- 122 Grambling State- 120 Southern- 110 (2) Texas Southern- 69 Mississippi Valley State- 48

*First place votes listed in parenthesis

