Local Author has Book Signing for Civil Rights Trail Book

by Carrington Cole

Local author, Lee Sentell, had a book signing for his newest book at the Books-A-Million at Eastchase. The signing took place from 4-7pm today but the book will still be for sale at Books-A-Million stores.

Lee’s book, titled “The Official United States Civil Rights Trail,” captures 120 landmarks in 15 states where travelers can learn the story of the foot soldiers and civil rights movements that changed our world. Lee has been on a national tour promoting his book by going to significant cities that are featured in his book. This is his first time to have his tour stop in his hometown of Montgomery.

One of Lee’s fans who came to the book signing was Michial Lewis who also works on the Edmund Pettus Bridge which is on the cover of Lee’s Book. Lewis is a Facilitator for the Bridge Lighting Project for the Edmund Pettus Bridge. He had this to say after getting his book signed, “The book puts everything in context and has explanations and pictures, it’s a great resource and so we’re thrilled about it.”

Lee Sentell will be having another book signing at the Books-A-Million in Birmingham Friday from 4-7pm. The photographer of the book, Art Meripol, will be attending the book signing Tomorrow.