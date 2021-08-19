Local Family Shares Journey of Fostering During Pandemic

by Kay McCabe

Scooter and Chelsea Kellum have been fostering children with the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, since 2018.

With four children of their own, the Kellum’s have foster 12 children throughout the last three years.

“When they come into our home,” said Scooter, “I truly love them as if their our own.”

According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, over 6,300 children are in foster care in Alabama, and just under 2,300 foster homes are in the state.

During the last year in the pandemic, the Kellums say fostering has looked different and has faced challenges. One of the hardest challenges they’ve personally face was the change in support.

“A lot of those local supports where we would get together once a month, or we would just run into other foster parents and their kids, sharing stories, we’re not engaged in those same things,” said Chelsea, “A lot of those things are still not up and going.”

The Kellums tell me the support from Eastern Hills Baptist Church, and Crossroads Community Church has been their saving grace.

For more information on fostering or adopting in Alabama, visit here.