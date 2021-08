Man Critically Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MPD spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman said it happened just before noon on Thursday in the 3700 block of Audubon Road.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are still trying to determine where the shooting happened.

No word on any suspects at this time.