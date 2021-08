Montgomery Police Searching for Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Montgomery police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened on Wednesday, August 11, in the 3000 block of McGehee Road. Police need help identifying the person in the photos.

If you have any information regarding the pictured suspect’s identity or location, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.