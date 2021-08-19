NEW Aug 23-24: ACB’s “The Ultimate Surfer” Is Breaking Out Some Sweet Moves for Surf Fans Coast to Coast!

“The Ultimate Surfer” is giving surfing fans some sweet experiences before the series premiere this summer on ABC! This past June, ABC kicked things off at the World Surf League’s Surf Ranch Pro event via an exclusive VIP lounge experience. The event took place in Lemoore, California, where the series was filmed. Invited guests were treated to authentic Hawaiian shave ice in a relaxing space that featured props from the set and an oversized art installation to enjoy while escaping the heat. Guests also received environmentally friendly Baggu gift bags featuring Ultimate Surfer branded towels and Outerknown surf wax. Series stars Kelly Slater, Joe Turpel and Malia Ward made appearances throughout the weekend.

The summer will continue to heat up when invited guests get a chance to walk down the blue carpet at the beautiful Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate “The Ultimate Surfer” and “Bachelor in Paradise” premieres. The event will feature an exclusive first look at each series and include live entertainment, themed food, drinks and some tropical fun with stars from each series in attendance. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer is set to host the surf competition series with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel to serve as commentators. Eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater is the lead consultant and also serves as a special correspondent.

“The Ultimate Surfer” will gather some of the world’s greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together as they battle it out at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, powered by Kelly Slater’s human-made wave technology, in the hope of competing amongst the best athletes in the world’s fastest-growing sport.

The two-night premiere event of ABC’s “The Ultimate Surfer” hits airwaves Aug 23-24 at 9PM on your local ABC32!

