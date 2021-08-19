Pike Road High School Band Talks Battling Summer Heat at Practice

by Ja Nai Wright

Pike Road High School band like others are gearing up for the football season, with recent band camps and after school rehearsals.

One of the most important things for the band is to make sure that all members are healthy and ready to march. Having long practices marching outdoors in the heat can sometimes be a bit overwhelming.

“We also start encouraging them to drink water on a regular basis so that they understand hydration. That way when we do get to band camp and we start that process they all had water jugs and water bottles that they were required to bring and we give them regular breaks usually about every 15 minutes to make sure they stay hydrated and healthy.” Patrick Darby- Band Director

We spoke with one of the drum majors for the band and asked what are some things he and other band members should do to prepare for practices.

“Get outside a little bit, get used to the heat don’t shock your body into extreme heat and its been insanely hot these past few weeks through band camp it was, it was extremely hot and everyone felt it whether you were prepared or not you felt it.” Jake Arnett- Drum Major

Symptoms of heat exhaustion can occur suddenly and most wont notice the signs until it is too late. That’s why band director Darby says it is important for his students to be vocal if they aren’t feeling well.

“For my students they know immediately health and safety is most important so if they start feeling a little dizzy they’re light headed they aren’t feeling good, they just raise their hand let me know i need to step to the side, they are not going to get punished for not being in the rehearsal for a minute and sometimes it starts with that just sitting in the shade, getting a little water. we also have band parents who volunteer to help out with all of our rehearsals and they will stay on the side with either a damp rag, they will even have electrolytes like power aid or Pedialyte or anything like that to help refill the system.”

