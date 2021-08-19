Still Hot And Humid, But Rain Chances Higher Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday began warm and humid with plenty of sunshine, though clouds quickly increased. Showers and storms dotted the radar, especially in west Alabama prior to midday. Showers and storms become more widely scattered to potentially numerous this afternoon. That will help temper the heat somewhat, though depending on how long a given location remains rain-free this afternoon, highs range from the low to mid 90s. Showers and storms remain scattered about through the early evening, though wind down in coverage and intensity overnight. Virtually all of the rain tapers off overnight, but the sky could remain mostly cloudy. There could be some fog development late too. Low temperatures fall into the mid 70s.

Friday could feature plenty of showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening too. Again, before cooling rain arrives, most locations reach the low 90s. Humidity levels make it feel close to 100°. The elevated rain chance hangs on through Saturday, but looks a bit lower Sunday. Saturday’s rain could hold high temperatures near 90°, but less rain on Sunday could mean highs in the mid 90s for many.

It seems early next week still features afternoon showers and storms. However, it could also be very hot despite that. High temperatures may range from the mid to upper 90s Monday. Many locations could reach the mid 90s Tuesday. From there, the heat could back down on Wednesday and Thursday. However, high temperatures still reach the low 90s each day. The chance for a shower or storm could be a bit lower each day too.