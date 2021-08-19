Two Students Injured in Fight at Lee High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two students were injured in a fight that happened at Lee High School in Montgomery.

Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson Jade Jones said the fight occurred Thursday during morning arrival.

Eight students and two adults were involved in the incident near the front entrance of the school.

Two of the students were treated on the scene for minor facial injuries.

Jones said the students are being due processed by the school and the two adults were released to the custody of the Montgomery Police Department.