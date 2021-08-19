WCCS Unveils New Simulator to Train Student Truck Drivers

by George McDonald

Wallace Community College Selma unveils a new tool — to help train student truck drivers — in its CDL program.

The eight week program is designed to help students acquire the skills they need for a career driving tractor trailers.

The college started the program back in February of 2020.

“I’m always excited when we have programs that the community, that business and industry says to us is needed,” said President Dr. James Mitchell.

Thirty-one year old Xavier Rhodes of Selma is currently enrolled in the program.

“It opened up opportunities for more people in this area. So, I think that was a pretty good idea to bring a trucking program to Wallace Community College,” said Rhodes.

School officials unveiled a new truck driving simulator for the program to help train students.

The simulator can customize truck models. And drive in different settings — under a variety of conditions.

It can even simulate a truck malfunction — like a blown tire — or an over-heating engine.

“The simulator is excellent,” said Rhodes.

“We got a chance you know to get a feel for how it will be in an 18-wheeler. You know, try to get the gears right.”

Wallace officials say the simulator will also reduce fuel costs — as well as the wear and tear on the fleet of 18-wheelers — students use to practice driving.

Companies looking for truck drivers are already lining up — to recruit students who complete the program.

School officials say the CDL program has a 99-percent passing rate. And a 100-percent job placement rate.

The college purchased the simulator for $115,000 dollars — through an Industries Certification Grant.