Above Average Rain Chances Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

BETTER RAIN CHANCES: A weak upper trough is in place across the state, bringing colder air aloft, which is promoting higher rain chances across the state today. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast bu this afternoon, and these will remain in the forecast tomorrow and Sunday as well. Rain is possible at anytime, but the greatest coverage will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall will be be heavy at times and some areas of flash flooding are possible and also, some strong storms cannot be ruled out. Highs due to the clouds and rain should be closer to 90° through the weekend.

FOOTBALL FORECAST: For the high school football games across Alabama tonight, a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible in a few scattered places. Unfortunately with summer storms there is no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they form; you just have to watch radar trends. And, when you hear thunder, get out of the stands and indoors or into a vehicle. Temperatures at kickoff time will be in the low 80s at most stadiums.

HEAT LEVELS ON THE RISE: By Monday the upper ridge begins to intensify over the Deep South causing our weather to trend hotter and drier. Starting Monday and for most of next week, the forecast features more sun than clouds with highs in the low and mid 90s. Heat index values will likely be over 100°, and may approach the 105° Heat Advisory criteria at times. Also, afternoon/evening showers and storms will remain rather isolated.

IN THE TROPICS: We still have Grace and Henri…thankfully, neither is a threat to Alabama nor the Northern Gulf Coast.

GRACE: The center of Tropical Storm Grace was located near latitude 20.7 North, longitude 93.3 West. Grace is moving toward the west near 16 mph. A westward to west-southwestward motion at a slightly slower forward speed is expected during the next day or two. On the forecast track, the center of Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico today, and then make landfall along the coast of mainland Mexico this evening or tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is likely until Grace makes landfall, and the system is expected to regain hurricane strength this morning. After landfall, Grace should weaken rapidly as it moves into the mountains of central Mexico. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.36 inches).

HENRI: The center of Tropical Storm Henri was located near latitude 30.2 North, longitude 73.1 West. Henri is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the northwest is forecast later today, followed by a turn toward the north tonight. Henri is forecast to accelerate toward the north through early next week and approach the coast of southern New England on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).

Have a phenomenal Friday!!!

Ryan