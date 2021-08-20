ADPH Encourages Vaccinations for Alabama Children as Cases Begin to Surge

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has reported a large increase in cases of COVID-19 in children at this time of year compared to 2020. ADPH says statewide at least 50 children have been hospitalized and 9 children have been on ventilators in a single day.

ADPH pediatrician, Dr. Karen Landers, states her concern about Alabama children contracting the virus stating in part, “ Children can and do contract and spread COVID-19 disease. COVID-19 can be a very serious illness in children with at least 6 percent of children experiencing long-term consequences of this disease. Further, at least 113 children in our state have suffered from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome of Childhood (MIS-C), a severe illness that occurs after COVID disease and affects several organs, including the brain, heart, lungs, and kidneys, among other body systems.”

“Delta variant accounts for most of the SARS-CoV-2 cases in Alabama, based upon surveillance. Delta can replicate more quickly and infect earlier than previous SARS-CoV-2 variants. These factors are fueling the surge of COVID-19 among Alabama’s children,” notes Dr. Benjamin Estrada, Director, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Professor of Pediatrics, University of South Alabama College of Medicine.

To decrease the surge of the disease, it is recommended by ADPH that all children from ages 12 and above get the vaccination. To further protect school-age children who are attending in-person learning, ADPH has recently issued School Guidance. Any child who has the virus should stay home for 10 days to protect other students as well as staff and teachers.

ADPH also recommends, as part of its Isolation and Quarantine Guidance, that close contacts home quarantine unless they meet certain exceptions.

Exceptions are having had COVID-19 disease within 90 days of exposure, fully vaccinated status, and, in the K-12 classroom, correct and appropriate mask use with 3 or more feet of distancing.

· Between August 1 and August 12, 2020, Alabama had 1,356 reports of COVID-19 in the age range of 5 to 17 years. In this same date range in 2021, there were 6,181 reports among 5- to 17-year-olds.

· In the past four weeks, 6.2 percent of cases of COVID-19 in Alabama have been among children 0-4 years of age while 8.1 percent have been in the 5 to 17 age range.

· The current percent positive rate in persons 5-17 in Alabama is higher than the state average, with at least 27 percent of SARS-CoV-2 tests in children being positive.

These numbers are based on data reported to Alabama’s electronic disease surveillance system.

While urging all parents and guardians to listen to and read factual information from their pediatrician or other healthcare providers, Landers states, “All Alabamians need to take the threat of this virus more seriously than ever before and implement all preventive and mitigation measures to protect the children of Alabama.”