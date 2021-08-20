Alabama’s July Unemployment Rate 3.2%, Well Below July 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington have announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally-adjusted July 2021 unemployment rate is 3.2%.

That is down from June’s rate of 3.3%, and well below July 2020’s rate of 7.4%. Alabama is below the July 2021 national rate of 5.4%

“Each month we edge closer and closer to our pre-pandemic unemployment rate,” Ivey said. “Employers have added over 73,000 jobs in the past year, and nearly 83,000 more people are working today than they were last year.”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby County at 2.1%, Blount County at 2.2%, and Cullman and Marshall Counties at 2.3%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are all in our area: Wilcox County at 11.2%, Lowndes County at 9.7%, and Perry County at 9.4%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are Homewood at 1.8%, Vestavia Hills at 2.1%, and Hoover and Madison at 2.2%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are Selma at 9.4%, Prichard at 8.1%, and Anniston 6.2%.