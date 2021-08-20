Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Adam Solomon

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has postponed his Zoom call with the media that was supposed to happen tonight.

Statement from Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms. As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this.

“Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice. Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful. I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

