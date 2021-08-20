Biden backs Woodfin in Birmingham Mayoral Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has endorsed Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin for reelection. Biden called Woodfin one of the great young leaders of the country. Biden praised Woodfin’s record on virus response, job creation, and fighting for voting rights. Woodfin faces seven challengers in his bid for another term, including his predecessor, former Mayor William Bell. Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, former city worker Darryl Williams, sports agent and engineer Ervin Philemon Hill II, building contractor Chris Wood, businesswoman Cerissa Brown and Napoleon Gonzalez are also seeking the office. The election is Aug. 24.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved