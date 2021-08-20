Buckmasters Expo 2021 Begins in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s one of the biggest events of the year in Montgomery. The annual Buckmasters Expo runs from Friday through Sunday at the Montgomery Convention Center at the Renaissance downtown.

This annual event attracts hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts from everywhere. There will be more than 300 vendor booths, plus the usual entertainment and demonstrations.

Friday night features a concert by country music artist Easton Corbin.

The Expo runs during these hours:

Friday: 3:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Admission is free with a can of food. There will be more than $8,000 in giveaways during the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION