Elevated Rain Chances Continue This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and humid Friday across central and south Alabama. However, a mostly cloudy sky coupled with scattered showers and storms held high temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s. Showers and storms remain scattered about our area this evening with a mostly cloudy sky otherwise. Much of the rain ends overnight, though isolated showers or even storms can’t be ruled out. Temperatures settle in the low to mid 70s and a mostly cloudy sky welcomes the weekend Saturday morning.

Rain chances remain elevated Saturday and Sunday. Much of the rain occurs during the afternoon and early evening, though some rain remains possible Saturday and Sunday night. Outside of the rain, it seems Saturday and Sunday could feature more clouds than sunshine. However, the clouds and rain hold high temperatures to the mid and upper 80s Saturday. Sunday could be hotter with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances look lower but not zero early next week. However, Monday and Tuesday could feature high temperatures in the mid 90s. It seems the heat backs down Wednesday and Thursday, despite perhaps even lower rain chances both of those days. Still, we won’t be able to say it’s cool for the rest of the week or early next weekend, with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Also, daytime showers and storms remain possible next Friday and Saturday.