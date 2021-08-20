Elmore County Schools: 111 Students, 16 Employees COVID-19 Positive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis says schools may be forced to switch to virtual learning if COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

In a statement Friday afternoon, he says 16 employees and 111 students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

He says that’s why masks are being required.

“If numbers continue to increase and schools are unable to cover faculty and staff absences, schools will shift to virtual platforms as needed until each is able to return enough faculty and staff to support face-to-face operations,” Dennis said.

He says as the number of COVID cases rises and falls, adjustments will be made to best accommodate and keep schools open for face-to-face instruction. This means that policies may fluctuate between no masks, masks and virtual school as necessary.

Dennis notes that all four high schools are hosting home football games to kick off the season. Elmore County will be hosting Moody, Holtville will host Shelby County, Stanhope Elmore will host Selma and Wetumpka will host Prattville. He says attendance at these games is expected to be high so he encourages everyone to take precautions as needed.