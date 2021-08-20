Jackson Hospital Updates Visitor Policies in Response to COVID-19 Case Surge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery’s Jackson Hospital and Clinic has updated its visitor policies in response to the continued recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Here is information from the hospital on its revised policies:

These restrictions align with the Safer at Home proclamation issued by Gov. Kay Ivey. The updated visitor restrictions begin on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Jackson Hospital allows each patient to be accompanied by one caregiver at a time, subject to reasonable restrictions. A caregiver is defined as the primary contact (parents, spouse, other family members, or friends) determined to improve the patient’s safety, emotional being, or physical care. One primary and one alternative caregiver should be identified by the patient.

Patients are limited to one caregiver at a time. Caregivers may rotate with the alternate caregiver once during a 24-hour period. This rotation must occur before 9 pm, and any caregiver remaining in the hospital at 9 pm must leave the hospital or remain overnight, if applicable.

The caregiver must meet the below criteria:

Over the age of 18

Does not have any symptoms of illness, including fever or cough.

Has not tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Submit a picture ID at the screening location upon arrival and wear a visitor badge at all times.

Wear their own face covering upon arrival to the facility and wear the face covering at all times.

Critical Care/CVICU:

One caregiver will be allowed to visit during visiting hours for 30 minutes.

COVID-19 positive patients will not be allowed “in room” visitation.

Women’s Services:

One caregiver/support person will be allowed to accompany the mother throughout her stay.

Neonatal/Nursery Services:

Neonatal patients will be allowed visitation by the mother and one caregiver/support person.

Surgical/Procedural Areas:

No caregivers will be allowed to accompany the patient during pre-admission testing unless needed to complete or assist with the accuracy of information required.

One caregiver may accompany the patient to assist with entry into the hospital and registration.

Emergency Department:

One caregiver will be permitted to remain at the bedside with a patient if:

The patient is not COVID-19+ or Person Under Investigation (PUI). The patient is not in a hallway stretcher. The patient is not being evaluated for a psychiatric condition, with the exception of pediatric patients. The patient is not a forensic patient.

Ambulatory Clinics:

One caregiver will be allowed to accompany the patient if the waiting area has the space to accommodate social distancing.

All patients and caregivers must wear a mask at all times.

— Information from Jackson Hospital and Clinic