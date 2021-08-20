Opelika Police Investigate 2 Gas Station Burglaries
Tuesday, August 17, Opelika Police began investigating burglaries that happened at the Sunco Service Station at 300 Columbus Parkway and the Marathon Gas Station at 1001 Columbus Parkway. 3 Suspects have been seen on camera forcing their way into the businesses.
2 Days later, Opelika detectives arrested one of the suspects, 18-year-old Michael Devonn Kelly from Columbus, Georgia. Kelly was arrested on two counts of Burglary, Third Degree, and Theft of Property, Fourth Degree.
Kelly’s 2 accomplices have not been identified yet. The first suspect can be seen wearing a black hoodie, face mask, maroon sweatpants, and black shoes. The second suspect is wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and red and black sneakers.
If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, call the Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.