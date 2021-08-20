Opelika Police Investigate 2 Gas Station Burglaries

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Burglary Suspects

2/4 Burglary Suspect 2

3/4 Burglary Suspect 1

Michael Kelly







Tuesday, August 17, Opelika Police began investigating burglaries that happened at the Sunco Service Station at 300 Columbus Parkway and the Marathon Gas Station at 1001 Columbus Parkway. 3 Suspects have been seen on camera forcing their way into the businesses.

2 Days later, Opelika detectives arrested one of the suspects, 18-year-old Michael Devonn Kelly from Columbus, Georgia. Kelly was arrested on two counts of Burglary, Third Degree, and Theft of Property, Fourth Degree.

Kelly’s 2 accomplices have not been identified yet. The first suspect can be seen wearing a black hoodie, face mask, maroon sweatpants, and black shoes. The second suspect is wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and red and black sneakers.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, call the Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.