Opp City Schools to Require Masks

Opp City Schools has announced that it will require face masks in all schools and all school system facilities starting Monday, Aug. 23. This will be in effect for all students, staff and visitors.

The school system says that there will be no restrictions on outdoor extracurricular activities. It will not require the isolation of close contacts as long as they are symptom free.

The exception is COVID-19 in a person’s home. If that happens, a student or staff member should contact the school nurse and follow guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

This policy will be in effect through Friday, September 10 as school leaders monitor COVID-19 cases.