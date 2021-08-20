TSA Extends Face Masks Requirement through January 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Transportation Security Administration is extending the face mask requirement for people traveling across all transportation networks through the United States.

The new mask extension now runs through January 18, 2022 and will require individuals to wear a mask at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems.

Exemptions to the face mask requirement for travelers under the age of 2 years old and those with certain disabilities.

TSA said airline travelers should check with their airline on additional in-flight restrictions prior to taking their trip.

For more information on the guidelines, visit the TSA Coronavirus website.